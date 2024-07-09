StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.00.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
