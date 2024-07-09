StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRX Gold

TRX Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.40. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.