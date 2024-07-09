StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

