StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
EVOL stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.
About Symbolic Logic
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Trading Halts Explained
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.