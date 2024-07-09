STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $85.40 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, STP has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $85.40 million and $3.33 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009200 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,708.52 or 1.00024366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00068995 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04119087 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,722,453.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

