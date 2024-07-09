Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,200 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 176.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,019 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. 538,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

