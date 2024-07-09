Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 222.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,850. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

