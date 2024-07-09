Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock remained flat at $7.88 on Monday. 13,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.