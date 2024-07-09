Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $14.50 on Tuesday, hitting $932.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,945. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $935.00. The company has a market capitalization of $886.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $835.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

