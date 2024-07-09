Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 144,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 922,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.