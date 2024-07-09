Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. 248,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,723. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

