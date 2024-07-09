Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

