Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,304,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,937,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,187. The firm has a market cap of $957.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $192.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

