Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)'s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $183.92 and last traded at $184.08. Approximately 8,644,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,992,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

