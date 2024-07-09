Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.85

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.85 and last traded at $125.01, with a volume of 1591807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Talen Energy Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talen Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.