The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWIN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,493. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

