The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,871,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

