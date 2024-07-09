The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,016 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $89,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,397,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 273.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,109 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 252.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after acquiring an additional 905,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 330.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,871,000 after acquiring an additional 475,703 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

COO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 502,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,870. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.