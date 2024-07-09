The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

