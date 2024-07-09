The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $197.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

