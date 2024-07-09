The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Down 5.7%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 224,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,180,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAIN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 229,813 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.