The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $188,642,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,237,000 after buying an additional 597,401 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.15. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

