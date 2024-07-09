Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.85 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%.

Theratechnologies stock opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.99. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$5.04.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

