ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Investment analysts at ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s current price.

Perfect Moment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMNT remained flat at $1.75 during trading on Tuesday. 6,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. Perfect Moment has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Perfect Moment Company Profile

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

