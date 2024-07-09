ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT)

Investment analysts at ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s current price.
Perfect Moment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PMNT remained flat at $1.75 during trading on Tuesday. 6,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. Perfect Moment has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.
Perfect Moment Company Profile
