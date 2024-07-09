TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPG. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $1,713,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPG by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,599,000 after acquiring an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $4,009,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $5,016,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.57. 588,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,331. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,171.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.