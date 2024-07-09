Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 1.9 %

TRT stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.62.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.