Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Down 1.9 %
TRT stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.02. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
