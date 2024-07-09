UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $591.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.26. 1,196,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,137. The company has a market capitalization of $454.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.21. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

