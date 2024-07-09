UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $651.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UWM by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

