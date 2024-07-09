Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Valvoline worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. 450,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.