Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,228,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,849. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.