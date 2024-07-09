Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $387.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.08 and a 200 day moving average of $340.05. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $387.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

