Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 210,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,511,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

