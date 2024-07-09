Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0078

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $20.37 million and approximately $799,656.15 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,609,702,226 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

