Verge (XVG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $62.94 million and $2.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,518.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.12 or 0.00575676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00114406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00036034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00269432 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038980 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.