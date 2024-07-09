Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 57.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

