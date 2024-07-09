Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,103,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance
Shares of VSH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 189,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,778. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.
Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology
In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VSH
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vishay Intertechnology
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.