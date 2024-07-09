Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.66. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

