Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 56.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 213.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

VOYA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 610,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

