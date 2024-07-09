Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.23

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.23 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 1677070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Walmart Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

