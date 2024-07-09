Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Watsco worth $80,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $102,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 40,702.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after acquiring an additional 204,734 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $64,908,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSO traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $480.43. 78,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.58 and a twelve month high of $493.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

