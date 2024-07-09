WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $114.71 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. WAX has a total market cap of $114.71 million and $6.61 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03290522 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $4,791,226.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

