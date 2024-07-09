Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
