Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Waystar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waystar

Waystar Price Performance

About Waystar

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $23.09.

(Get Free Report

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.