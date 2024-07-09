West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.9 %

WST stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.06. 297,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,696. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.