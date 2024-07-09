Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock remained flat at $7.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,319. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.