WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in WEX by 2,524.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,023,000 after buying an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,831 shares of company stock worth $808,602. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.12. 77,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,771. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average of $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

