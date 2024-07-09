Whittier Trust Co. Buys 37,571 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 252,222 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67,708.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,397 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Rogco LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 325,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB remained flat at $29.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,214. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

