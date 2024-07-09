Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in RPM International by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 612,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.78 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

