Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Chubb by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 19,454.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $97,207,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,959. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.21. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

