Whittier Trust Co. Has $554,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.99. 753,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $339.02 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

