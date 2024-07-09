Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,914 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.47% of Bancorp worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 175,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Bancorp by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

TBBK traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. 329,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.